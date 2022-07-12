Comerica Bank Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

NFLX stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

