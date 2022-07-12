Comerica Bank Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

