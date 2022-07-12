Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

ELV opened at $481.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.91 and its 200-day moving average is $475.73. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

