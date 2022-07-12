Comerica Bank Sells 214 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

