Comerica Bank Sells 9,464 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,795.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $238.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.27. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

