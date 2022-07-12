Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of CMA opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after buying an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

