Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.