Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

