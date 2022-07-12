Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,038 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

