Comparing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.19 $82.59 million $0.45 9.00 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.67 -$60.54 million ($1.29) -3.88

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.99% 24.77% 22.08% KLDiscovery -16.91% -36.03% -4.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yalla Group beats KLDiscovery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

