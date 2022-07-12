Comparing Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and International Tower Hill Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 0.30 $3.39 billion N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -17.02

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A -8.73% -8.64%

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00 International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 992.72%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats International Tower Hill Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.