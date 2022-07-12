ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

