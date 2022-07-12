Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,070.56

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,070.56 and traded as low as C$1,949.60. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$1,958.80, with a volume of 18,785 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,414.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,930.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,070.56.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 86.1699942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.