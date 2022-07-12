Contrasting Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dillard’s 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $198.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s 14.10% 60.73% 26.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Dillard’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.57 $862.47 million $48.91 4.28

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.