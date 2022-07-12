Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 17155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $990.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

