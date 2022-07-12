Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $569.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

COST stock opened at $498.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.55. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

