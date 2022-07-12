CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

