CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
