Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $43.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

