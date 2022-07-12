Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $43.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.