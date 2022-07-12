Critical Survey: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) vs. Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carvana and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 1 10 10 0 2.43 Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Carvana presently has a consensus target price of $109.45, indicating a potential upside of 395.49%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 241.39%. Given Carvana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Cazoo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Carvana has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -2.55% -53.77% -6.35% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carvana and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $12.81 billion 0.30 -$135.00 million ($4.03) -5.48 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.58 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Carvana has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Carvana beats Cazoo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. Carvana Co. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

