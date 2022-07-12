Critical Survey: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 707.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $5.76, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61% Postal Realty Trust 5.91% 1.13% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 9.68 $187.23 million $0.37 12.81 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.03 $2.06 million $0.13 115.09

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

