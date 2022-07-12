Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

