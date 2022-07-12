CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $46.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.17.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

