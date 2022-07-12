Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

