Cwm LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

LYV stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,204,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,992,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

