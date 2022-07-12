Cwm LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

