Cwm LLC Has $167,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

