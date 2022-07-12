Cwm LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

