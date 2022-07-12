Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

DHER stock opened at €38.67 ($38.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($134.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

