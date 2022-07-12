Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $14.36 Average PT from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $546.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

