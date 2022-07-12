Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($42.50) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.02. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.