Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DIOD opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Diodes by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

