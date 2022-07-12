Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 647.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

