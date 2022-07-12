Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.63. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 294,931 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$332.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1706513 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

