Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.66.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

