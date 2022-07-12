DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 378 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 378 ($4.50) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.04) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 420 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

