DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.33. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
