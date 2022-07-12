DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.33. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

