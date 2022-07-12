DUET Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DUETU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 19th. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DUET Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. DUET Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $936,000.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.