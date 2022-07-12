Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

