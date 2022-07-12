Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

