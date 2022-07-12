Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at $60,345,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,125 shares of company stock worth $4,575,999 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.