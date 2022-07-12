E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ETWO opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ETWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 69.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

