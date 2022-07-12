Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 41.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

