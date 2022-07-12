Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $124.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.