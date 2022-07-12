ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

ECN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

