Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.