Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

