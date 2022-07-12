Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $550.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $555.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE ELV opened at $481.62 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.73.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

