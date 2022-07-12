Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 150,000 Shares

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,023,080.

Emerita Resources stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 37.37, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market cap of C$207.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. Emerita Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.14.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

