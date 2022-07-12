ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.59

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 131047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

