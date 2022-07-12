Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

